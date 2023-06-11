V Jagannathan quits from Star Health Insurance Board

V Jagannathan quits from Board of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company

"We started with just 12 people, rented premises with Rs 30,000. Star Health is now valued at more than Rs 30,000 crore," Jagannathan said

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 11 2023, 17:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 17:23 ist
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company logo. Credit: https://www.starhealth.in/

The founder of one of the largest private sector health insurers Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd Venkatasamy Jagannathan has tendered his resignation from its Board with immediate effect, industry sources said on Sunday.

An industry veteran, Jagannathan had stepped down from his role as the Chairman of the city-headquartered firm in May.

"...we wish to inform you that Venkatasamy Jagannathan vide e-mail dated June 10, 2023 has tendered his resignation from the Board of the Company with immediate effect from June 10, 2023," Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd said in a BSE filing on Saturday.

Also Read | Credit Suisse CEO memo signals UBS deal to close June 12

Jagannathan, after attaining superannuation from the United India Insurance as its Chairman and Managing Director, founded Star Health and Allied Insurance with the backing of Dubai-based ETA Group.

"We started with just 12 people, rented premises with Rs 30,000. Star Health is now valued at more than Rs 30,000 crore," he said.

According to company's FY 2021-22 annual report, Star Health is present in 26 states and four Union territories. The company's distribution network is supported by 807 pan-India branches.

Nearly 39 per cent of the company's revenues were contributed from South India, 23 per cent from western parts of the country, 30 per cent from north India and 8 per cent from east India as of March 31, 2022.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel

Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films

Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films

Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch

Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch

Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols

Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols

Saudi's growing clout

Saudi's growing clout

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

 