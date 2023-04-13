Vedanta board approves plan to raise Rs 2,100 cr via NC

Vedanta board approves plan to raise Rs 2,100 cr via NCDs

The proposal was approved on Thursday during a meeting of its Committee of Directors, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 13 2023, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 17:41 ist
A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters

The committee of directors of mining giant Vedanta Ltd has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,100 crore by issuing Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

The proposal was approved on Thursday during a meeting of its Committee of Directors, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read: SC upholds HC's order quashing land acquisition for Vedanta University

"Committee of Directors... on April 13, 2023, considered and approved for raising, on a private placement basis, up to 21,000 numbers secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable, NCDs of face value Rs 10,00,000/ each aggregating up to Rs 2,100 crore in one or more tranche(s)," it added.

It will be issued on a private placement basis, the company said.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta, is a diversified global natural resources company.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
vedanta

Related videos

What's Brewing

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

 