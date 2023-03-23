Vedanta calls stake sale talks 'untrue and baseless'

Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd said on Thursday that talks of any stake sale in the mining major was "untrue and baseless", after a media report said that the tycoon was weighing selling less than 5 per cent stake in the company.

Agarwal is studying options including selling a minority stake in Vedanta as he looks to shrink his commodities business empire's massive debt load, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Vedanta fell as much as 6.3 per cent.