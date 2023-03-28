Vedanta declares 5th interim dividend as debt mounts

Vedanta declares fifth interim dividend as debt pressures mount at parent

The company also said acting Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel would resign effective April 9 to pursue other opportunities

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 28 2023, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 22:42 ist
Vedanta's logo on its headquarters in Mumbai, India. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday declared a fifth interim dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31 even as the company's parent, Vedanta Resources, scrambles to secure fresh loans and refinance existing debt.

The Indian natural resources company declared an interim dividend of 20.50 rupees per share.

The move comes days after a report said Chairman Anil Agarwal was weighing selling less than 5 per cent stake in Vedanta. The company called the report "untrue and baseless".

Also Read | Adani Group needs more time to repay loans taken for ACC, Ambuja acquisitions

The dividend payments would lead to an outflow of around 76.21 billion rupees ($927.81 million), the company said in an exchange filing.

The company also said acting Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel would resign effective April 9 to pursue other opportunities.

Vedanta had previously declared interim dividends per share of 31.50 rupees, 19.50 rupees, 17.50 rupees and 12.50 rupees this fiscal year.

Earlier this month, ratings agency Moody's downgraded Vedanta's London-based parent, warning that ongoing debt-related issues expose Vedanta Resources "to material refinancing risks and exacerbate the likelihood of a payment default or a distressed exchange."

There have been no defaults on debts from the group, Agarwal, Indian billionaire and founder of Vedanta Resources, said at the India Today Conclave earlier this month.

Shares of Vedanta gained 2.2 per cent so far this month, but have lost about 10 per cent year-to-date.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Vedanta Limited
vedanta
Anil Agarwal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irks netizens

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irks netizens

Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

 