Vedanta, Foxconn joint venture to invest over Rs 2 trillion in Maharashtra

In what could be termed one of the biggest investments seen by Maharashtra in recent times, multinational giant Vedanta Group and Taiwan’s electronics manufacturer Foxconn plan to invest over Rs 2 lakh crore in setting up facilities in Maharashtra.

The investment would help Maharashtra to project itself as the next Silicon Valley.

Several other states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, were keen to have such a project. The joint venture, however, had been in talks with the Maharashtra government for the past few months.

The joint venture would bring in investment to the tune of Rs 2,06,800 crore, and generate 1.5 to 2 lakh direct and indirect jobs. It is said to give goods and service tax revenues to the government to the tune of Rs 1,25,230 crore. Around Rs 40,000 crore would come from other sources.

The Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta and Hon Hai Technology Group’s joint venture will invest Rs 1,00,000 crore in display fabrication; Rs 63,000 crore in semiconductors, and Rs 3,800 crore in semiconductor assembly and testing facilities.

The project would come up in Talegaon in Pune.

The Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture is aimed to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to create an ecosystem for semiconductor manufacturing in India. The Centre had approved the Semicon India Programme with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore in December 2021.

To discuss the modalities, a delegation of Vedanta and Foxconn called on Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at the state secretariat in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The meeting comes a day ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting, when proposals would be approved.

“The Maharashtra government will extend full cooperation to Vedanta and Foxconn,” Shinde said, adding that the Centre is extending support for the mega project. Fadnavis said the state and the joint venture would draw timelines so that the execution is time-bound.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister’s office, the project would be set up in three phases.