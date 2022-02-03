Vedanta Ltd denies 'merger rumours' with holding co.

Vedanta Ltd denies 'merger rumours' with Vedanta Resources

'No such proposal is under consideration,' Vedanta's India unit said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 03 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 16:18 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Vedanta Ltd on Thursday denied rumours of a possible merger with the parent company Vedanta Resources Limited.

"With regards to recent media reports on having preliminary discussions with prospective advisors about the idea of combining Vedanta Resources Limited with Vedanta Limited, Vedanta Limited would like to strongly deny these reports as speculative and misleading to the investors," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Bloomberg had earlier reported that billionaire Anil Agarwal was considering a potential merger of his commodity empire’s indebted holding company with its India unit, citing sources.

"No such proposal is under consideration, and we categorically deny any such rumours," Vedanta said in its statement.

The holding company was the first Indian business to list in London back in 2003, before Agarwal, 68, took it private 15 years later when his Volcan Investments Ltd. bought out minority investors as part of efforts to streamline the group’s structure. Vedanta Resources also owns a 79.4 per cent stake in Zambia’s Konkola Copper Mines, which has been under provisional liquidation since May 2019 and the matter is still the subject of court cases and arbitration proceedings.

(With agency inputs)

Watch the latest DH videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vedanta Limited
Vedanta Group
Business News
India News

What's Brewing

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2

Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2

Spotify’s problems grow as more artists join boycott

Spotify’s problems grow as more artists join boycott

It’s hard to tell when the crypto bubble will burst

It’s hard to tell when the crypto bubble will burst

Pricey pixels: Why people spend fortunes on NFT art

Pricey pixels: Why people spend fortunes on NFT art

 