Vedanta moves Supreme Court to reopen Sterlite Copper plant in Tamil Nadu

Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday filed a petition in Supreme Court for reopening its Sterlite Copper plant at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

The plea challenged the validity of the Madras High Court's order of August 18 rejecting its plea to restart the plant.

The special leave petition assailed the High Court's judgement which upheld the Tamil Nadu government's decision of May 28, 2018, to shut down the plant due to environmental concerns.

In its 815-page judgement, the High Court rejected writ petitions by Vedanta Ltd, saying prohibitory orders were rightly passed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board against the plant for violating laws related to pollution control.

The order for closure of the plant was made subsequent to massive protests, resulting into killings of 13 people.

