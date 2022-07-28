Vedanta Q1 profit rises to Rs 4,421 crore

Vedanta Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal 4.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,421 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,224 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated income during the April-June period increased to Rs 39,355 crore from Rs 29,151 crore last year.

Vedanta is a diversified natural resources company.