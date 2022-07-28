Vedanta Q1 profit rises to Rs 4,421 crore

Vedanta Q1 profit rises to Rs 4,421 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,224 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 28 2022, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 17:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Vedanta Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal 4.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,421 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,224 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated income during the April-June period increased to Rs 39,355 crore from Rs 29,151 crore last year.

Vedanta is a diversified natural resources company.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

vedanta
Business News

What's Brewing

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Wait for Cauvery water continues in 100 villages

Wait for Cauvery water continues in 100 villages

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases

Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases

 