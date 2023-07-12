Vedanta says company has lined up partners for semiconductor venture

Vedanta has lined up partners for its semiconductor manufacturing venture in the country, group chairman Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday, days after its joint-venture partner Foxconn pulled out of the chipmaking project.

Foxconn withdrew from a Rs 1.6 lakh crore semiconductor joint venture with the metals-to-oil conglomerate earlier this week.