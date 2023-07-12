Partners lined up for semiconductor venture: Vedanta

Vedanta says company has lined up partners for semiconductor venture

Foxconn withdrew from a Rs 1.6 lakh crore semiconductor joint venture with the metals-to-oil conglomerate earlier this week.

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 12 2023, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 16:18 ist
Vedanta Logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Vedanta has lined up partners for its semiconductor manufacturing venture in the country, group chairman Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday, days after its joint-venture partner Foxconn pulled out of the chipmaking project.

Also Read | Foxconn to apply afresh for chipmaking incentives after pulling the plug on $19.5 bn JV

Foxconn withdrew from a Rs 1.6 lakh crore semiconductor joint venture with the metals-to-oil conglomerate earlier this week.

