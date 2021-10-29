Vedanta sees multifold jump in Q2 net profit to Rs 4,615 cr

Vedanta sees multifold jump in Q2 net profit

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 29 2021, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 19:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,615 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 838 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated income during July-September 2021 increased to Rs 31,074 crore, compared with Rs 21,758 crore in the year-ago period.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals companies. It has significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. 

