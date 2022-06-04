Vedanta to raise up to Rs 4,089 crore via NCDs

Vedanta to raise up to Rs 4,089 crore via NCDs

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 04 2022, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 18:18 ist
A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters photo

Vedanta Ltd on Saturday said a committee of directors has approved raising up to Rs 4,089 crore via debentures on a private placement basis.

"An authorised committee of directors at its meeting held today i.e. June 4, 2022, considered and approved offering for subscription... up to 40,890 nos secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating up to Rs 4,089 crore," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Vedanta is a globally diversified natural resources company with interests in zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, power, oil and gas.

