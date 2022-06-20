Vedanta to sell Sterlite Copper plant, invites EoI

Vedanta to sell Sterlite Copper plant, invites EoI

Protests by locals against Vedanta's copper unit Sterlite over pollution concerns peaked on May 22, 2018, leading to violence that resulted in 13 deaths in police firing

  • Jun 20 2022, 09:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 09:05 ist
The Vedanta Group will sell its sprawling copper smelter unit, Sterlite Copper, in Thoothukudi, a plant that was shut down in 2018 by the Tamil Nadu government on charges of pollution.

The company issued a notification inviting Expression of Interest (EoI) to sell the smelter unit.

Though the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had allowed reopening of the plant, the Supreme Court stayed the order asking Sterlite to approach the Madras High Court. However, in 2020, the Madras High Court refused to order reopening of the plant following which Sterlite moved the Supreme Court. The SC is now hearing the matter.

 Protests by locals against Vedanta's copper unit Sterlite over pollution concerns peaked on May 22, 2018, leading to violence that resulted in 13 deaths in police firing.

 

