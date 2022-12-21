Viacom18 gets rights to broadcast Olympic Games 2024 in India

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Wednesday that Viacom18 Media Private Limited (Viacom18) has secured the rights to broadcast the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Viacom18 has also got the non-exclusive rights to broadcast the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Viacom18 will provide multi-platform coverage of the Games, and free-to-air television coverage within the region.