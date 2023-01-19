Manasi Tata to lead Toyota Kirloskar as new VC

Vikram Kirloskar's daughter Manasi Tata to take over as vice-chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Manasi Tata is a graduate from the Rhode Island School of Design in the US and is well conversant in Toyota manufacturing processes, the statement said

  Jan 19 2023, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 15:58 ist
File photo of Manasi Tata. Credit: Twitter / @ManasiKirloskar

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said Manasi Tata, daughter of late Vikram Kirloskar, will take over as its new Vice Chairperson with immediate effect.

She will also take over as the Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Auto parts (TKAP), Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

"The resolution, passed in its board meeting, comes after the untimely demise of Late Vikram S Kirloskar, former Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor," it added.

Tata is already serving as a member of the board of directors at Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd and is an integral part of TKM's corporate decisions and strategic operations, the statement said.

"As a young business leader, Manasi Tata brings with her inclusive thinking and a people centric outlook that are critical in our pursuit of excellence across all areas. This, along with her sharp understanding of the Indian auto industry, will further strengthen TKM's commitment towards delivering 'Mass Happiness to All'," TKM Managing Director & CEO Masakazu Yoshimura said.

She is a graduate from the Rhode Island School of Design in the US and is well conversant in Toyota manufacturing processes and with the Japanese work culture, the company said.

"A fifth-generation scion of the Kirloskar empire, Tata holds art very close to her heart and her NGO, 'Caring with Colour' leverages this passion of hers, works with government schools in three districts of Karnataka," it added.

Her father Vikram Kirloskar had passed away in November last year following a heart attack.

In December, Kirloskar Systems Pvt Ltd had appointed Tata as Director on the board of the company's joint-venture companies, including Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt Ltd, Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery Pvt Ltd (KTTM), Toyota Material Handling India Pvt Ltd (TMHIN), and Denso Kirloskar Industries Pvt Ltd (DNKI).

