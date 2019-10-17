Virat Kohli to be Blue Star’s brand ambassador

Blue Star, one of the largest manufacturers of room air conditioners in the country, on Wednesday announced Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador as the company looks to increase its market share to 15 per cent in the next couple of years.

Kohli will feature in the new advertisements that the air conditioner manufacturer would release on all media platforms in the coming weeks ahead of the festive season. The contract with Kohli is for 14 months and the tag line of the new campaign is ‘Owned by Virat, Loved by Virat’.

“We are among the top five manufacturers of room air conditioners in the country. There is only a slight difference in the numbers between no.3 and no.5. Our market share is 12.5 per cent for now and we hope to increase it to 15 per cent in the next two-three years,” B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, told a press conference here.

He said the company chose Kohli as its brand ambassador as the cricketer is the hero for millions of Indians. Thiagarajan said with the new strategy, the company would move to the third position from its current fifth position among air conditioner manufacturers.

The new range of room air conditioners, the company claims, can deliver up to 30% extra cooling.