Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy, seeks buyer

Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy, seeks buyer

The company had organised the mission with the UK Space Agency and Cornwall Spaceport to launch nine satellites into space

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Apr 04 2023, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 14:29 ist
The Virgin Orbit building is seen after the company paused operations last week. Credit: Reuters Photo

Virgin Orbit, the satellite launch company founded by Richard Branson, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will sell the business, the firm said in a statement Tuesday.

The California-based company said last week it was laying off 85 percent of its employees -- around 675 people -- to reduce expenses due to its inability to secure sufficient funding.

Virgin Orbit suffered a major setback earlier this year when an attempt to launch the first rocket into space from British soil ended in failure.

The company had organised the mission with the UK Space Agency and Cornwall Spaceport to launch nine satellites into space.

Also Read | Credit Suisse faces anger at final shareholder meeting

On Tuesday, the firm said "it commenced a voluntary proceeding under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code... in order to effectuate a sale of the business" and intended to use the process "to maximize value for its business and assets."

Last month, Virgin Orbit suspended operations for several days while it held funding negotiations and explored strategic opportunities.

But at an all-hands meeting on Thursday, CEO Dan Hart told employees that operations would cease "for the foreseeable future," US media reported at the time.

"While we have taken great efforts to address our financial position and secure additional financing, we ultimately must do what is best for the business," Hart said in the company statement on Tuesday.

"We believe that the cutting-edge launch technology that this team has created will have wide appeal to buyers as we continue in the process to sell the Company."

Founded by Branson in 2017, the firm developed "a new and innovative method of launching satellites into orbit," while "successfully launching 33 satellites into their precise orbit," Hart added.

Virgin Orbit's shares on the New York Stock Exchange were down 3 percent at 19 cents on Monday evening.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

bankruptcy
Business News
Richard Branson

Related videos

What's Brewing

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

Inside a classical kutchery

Inside a classical kutchery

Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate

Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate

Five things to know about NATO

Five things to know about NATO

 