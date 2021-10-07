Visa launches card-on-file tokenisation service

Visa launches card-on-file tokenisation service

The CoF tokenisation service is available across e-commerce leaders such as Grofers, BigBasket and MakeMyTrip

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 07 2021, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 15:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Visa, a digital payments platform, on Thursday launched its card-on-file (CoF) tokenisation services in India in line with the recently issued RBI guidelines.

Card-on-file (CoF) tokenisation provides two key benefits — consumer and ecosystem security and an enhanced checkout experience, VISA said in a statement.

Launched in partnership with Juspay, the CoF tokenisation service is now available across e-commerce leaders such as Grofers, BigBasket and MakeMyTrip.

The RBI's recent CoF tokenisation guidelines mandate replacing the actual card data with encrypted digital tokens, which are then used to facilitate and authenticate transactions.

This devaluation of sensitive card details alleviates risk and reduces vulnerability of sensitive data, as only tokens are present in transit, across the 'in-rest' and 'in-use' phases, it said.

These new guidelines are expected to enhance consumer trust in e-commerce payments, ensure seamless transaction experience as well as allow card issuers the comfort of authorising a higher number of transactions, it added.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Visa
E-Commerce
business

What's Brewing

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

Railways: A window to real India

Railways: A window to real India

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

 