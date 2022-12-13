Vistara inaugurates daily, non-stop flights between Mumbai and Muscat

Full service carrier Vistara on Monday launched daily, non-stop flights between Mumbai and Muscat, a move that will see the airline expand its footprint in the lucrative Middle East region.

The inaugural flight departed from Mumbai at 2000 hours (IST) and arrived in Muscat at 2135 hours (GST).

Muscat is the fourth destination in the Gulf region for Vistara, which is a joint venture between the Tatas and Singapore Airlines.

The airline said there has been a consistent rise in passenger volumes and demand from the Gulf countries, paving way for the airline to bolster its presence in the region.

Muscat is the third Gulf city (Abu Dhabi and Jeddah being the other two) that Vistara has added to its network in the last four months.

Vistara also operates daily flights to Dubai to/from Mumbai.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said the launch of operations to Muscat is in line with the airline’s goal to steadily enhance its footprint in the Middle East.

“The firm bilateral relationship and robust cultural and economic ties between India and states in the Gulf region have given great impetus to our growth plans, and our successful business on the other Middle Eastern routes is a testament to that,” he said.

The airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800NG and three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.