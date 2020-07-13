Vistara unveils measures for safe-flying initiative amid coronavirus pandemic

Full-service carrier Vistara on Monday announced a set of measures for its customers as part of its safe-flying initiative amid coronavirus pandemic.

The "FlyerCode" initiative comes following a survey conducted by the airline recently in which as many as 55 per cent of the respondents expressed fear of exposure while travelling and apprehension about fellow passengers not following health and safety protocols, Vistara said in a release.

The airline has urged the customers to follow the set of measures for safe-flying and remain careful, observant, distanced and empathetic, whenever they fly.

“At Vistara, we have put together some extremely stringent preventive measures to ensure health and safety of our customers and staff, in line with the new regulatory guidelines. Our teams at every touchpoint are ensuring all these compliances every day,” said Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara.

However, this is not a battle to fight alone. This needs customers' participation and effort just as much. FlyerCode is made up of some very simple steps and considerations, but it'll have an enormously huge impact in making air travel much safer, he added.

As part of the FlyerCode, Vistara has urged its customers to provide all their contact information correctly at the time of booking and web check-in to help the airline contact them, if required.

In addition, it also wants customers to keep their travel plans flexible.

"Make sure to wear your facemask throughout your journey. Removing it can jeopardise your safety and that of others around you. Also, look around every now and then to make sure you do not unnecessarily come in contact with others or touch any surface. Sanitise your hands every time after you touch anything around you," it said.

The FlyerCode also seeks customers to stay informed about the latest flying/travel regulations and guidelines by the government before booking the journey as quarantine protocols differ from state to state, besides adhering to all social distancing norms during travel.