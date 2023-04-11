VLCC appoints Nykaa's Vikas Gupta as CEO

Beauty and skincare brand VLCC, now controlled by Global investment firm Carlyle, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Vikas Gupta as CEO with immediate effect.

The leadership change comes after Carlyle, in December 2022 announced the acquisition of a majority stake in the homegrown firm, a company statement said.

Vikas Gupta succeeds Jayant Khosla.

Prior to this, Gupta was CEO of SuperStore, Nykaa's eB2B business. He has also worked with Walmart-owned e-commerce platform Flipkart as its Chief Customer and Marketing Officer between 2019-21.

He started his career with FMCG major HUL, where he spent 21 years in different roles.

Carlyle India Advisors Managing Director and Head Amit Jain said: "Gupta will focus on business growth, leveraging technology and customer centricity to bring the best of beauty and skincare propositions to the Indian market. I am confident that the organization will benefit from his leadership.”

Started in 1989 by Vandana Luthra and Mukesh Luthra as a beauty and weight management services centre, the VLCC group is among the first multi-outlet corporate operations in the Skincare, Beauty & Wellness Industry in India.

In over 34 years of operation, the VLCC brand has become synonymous with Skincare and Beauty in Indian households.

Today, VLCC Group's operations currently span 310 locations in 139 cities and 11 countries, with a staff strength of over 3,000 skilled professionals.

