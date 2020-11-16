Vodafone confirms guidance after resilient first-half

The company said its adjusted earnings fell by 1.9 per cent to 7.0 billion euros

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Nov 16 2020, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 13:23 ist
Vodafone Group, the world's second-largest mobile operator, said it was increasingly confident about its full-year performance. Credit: AFP Photo

Vodafone Group, the world's second-largest mobile operator, said it was increasingly confident about its full-year performance after a "resilient" first-half, despite underlying momentum being obscured by the impact of Covid-19.

The company said on Monday its adjusted earnings fell by 1.9 per cent to 7.0 billion euros on a 2.3 per cent drop in group revenue to 21.4 billion euros as the pandemic impacted roaming revenue and lower handset sales. 

