Vodafone Idea Q3 loss widens to Rs 7,231 cr

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 21 2022, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 21:12 ist

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Friday reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,230.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 4,532.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

Consolidated revenue from operations declined by 10.8 per cent to Rs 9,717.3 crore from Rs 10,894.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

Its subscriber base declined to 24.72 crore from 26.98 crore in the year-ago period because of the increase in services rate by the company.

Despite the tariff hike, its average revenue per user (ARPU) declined by about 5 per cent to Rs 115, compared to Rs 121 in the same quarter of 2020-21. 

