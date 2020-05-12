Vodafone meets full-year expectations with 2.6% rise

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • May 12 2020, 12:20 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 12:20 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile operator, met expectations with a 2.6% rise in full-year core earnings to 14.9 billion euros ($16.10 billion), but said it could not predict the current year outcome due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

"We are experiencing a direct impact on our roaming revenues from lower international travel and we also expect economic pressures to impact our customer revenues over time," it said on Tuesday.

"However, we are also seeing significant increases in data volumes and further improvements in loyalty, as our customers place greater value on the quality, speed and reliability of our networks."

