Vodafone reports better revenue growth, appoints CFO

Vodafone reported first-quarter group service revenue growth of 3.7 per cent on Monday, driven by a strong performance in Britain, and an improvement in the rate of decline in Germany, Italy and Spain.

The European and African telecoms group also said it had appointed former SAP chief financial officer Luka Mucic to the same role at Vodafone, beginning on Sept 1.