Volkswagen halts activities in Russia until further notice over Ukraine war

Production at Volkswagen's Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod sites will be suspended

  • Mar 03 2022, 18:11 ist
Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess. Credit: Reuters Photo

Volkswagen is stopping its business in Russia because of the conflict in Ukraine, the company said on Thursday.

Production at Volkswagen's Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod sites will be suspended until further notice, and vehicle exports to Russia will be stopped with immediate effect, the company said.

"With the extensive interruption of business activities in Russia, the group management board is drawing the consequences from the overall situation, which is characterised by strong uncertainty," Volkswagen said.

