Volkswagen, Skoda eyeing Indian SUV market

Focusing on SUV segment in the Indian market, German automobile giants Volkswagen and Skoda Auto have said that they plan to launch four such models over the next two years.

The companies have unveiled the first products developed for India: Skoda’s Vision IN and Volkswagen’s Taigun.

"There is a lot of excitement within our organisation as we are transforming rapidly. We are making market specific strategies and we are on move to move forward here in India," Volkswagen brand board member Juergen Stackmann told reporters here.

"We will be bringing four new SUVs into the market within the next two years," Stackmann said.

He further said that the company has taken several steps including increasing localisation levels, taking appropriate cost structures and innovations to suit the Indian market for the Volkswagen brand to have a strong foothold in India.

The company is aiming for establishing an economically viable sales network, said Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said

"Our plan is to ramp up sales touchpoints to 150 by the end of this year. By doing this we would have increased our touchpoints by over 30 per cent since 2017," Knapp said.