Volvo Group opens its second largest global innovation arena in Bengaluru

Volvo Group on Friday opened its second largest global innovation arena for technology and business transformation in Bengaluru.

Named CampX, the innovation arena is open to collaboration with external stakeholders, partner ecosystems - customers, suppliers, academia, subject matter experts and others - to work and co-create future transport solutions.

The centre will develop cutting edge products and solutions for the urban mobility and transportation sector both independently and in collaboration with startups in the area of electro-mobility, automation and connectivity areas from around the world, said Kamal Bali, President & MD, Volvo Group, India.

The concept of CampX by Volvo Group represents a new way of working that aims to speed up the pace of innovation. It is built on two pillars : co-locating functions and employees working with the new technologies to facilitate collaboration, and in partnership with external stakeholders such as suppliers, customers and start-ups outside the Volvo Group. Partners to CampX in Bengaluru would come from within and around India, he told DH.

"In our CampX site in Sweden, we already have gathered nearly 1,000 of our technical and business experts within automation, connectivity and electromobility in one common workplace working on exciting new projects," said C R Vishwanath, Vice-President, Volvo Group Trucks Technology.

The Swedish Ambassador to India Klas Molin inaugurated the innovation arena in the presence of Volvo Group's senior leadership in India.

Automation, electromobility & connectivity, along with new-age business models and technologies, are transforming the future of the transport industry. With a rich start-up ecosystem in the country and the presence of one of Volvo Group’s largest product development sites, we are in a good position to support the future of the larger Group, the transport industry and fuel innovation in the Indian context.” said Kamal Bali.

He said the company will support start-ups to develop solutions and products in these areas.

Klas Molin, the Ambassador of Sweden to India commented "I am happy to be in Bengaluru for the inauguration of the Volvo CampX facility - the first one outside Sweden. With innovation and collaboration at its core, CampX is a great example of how Sweden and India bring together key players, including start-ups and industry leaders, to begin transforming the transportation sector and creating a fossil-free future."

CampX will provide a platform for collaboration & co-working for start-ups. This includes an AR/VR lab, a concept vehicle in the making, a working garage and access to proto workshops in the factory.