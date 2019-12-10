VS Sundaresan takes charge as Sebi executive director

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said V S Sundaresan has taken charge as its executive director.

Prior to the promotion, Sundaresan was working as chief general manager in enquiries and adjudication department of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The regulator in a press release said, "Sundaresan has more than 30 years of experience in development, regulation and protection of interest of investors in Indian Securities Market and has worked in various departments in Sebi."

He was head of the Investigations Department till July 31, 2019 and supervised more than 500 cases on market manipulation, insider trading, takeover of companies, public issues, collective investment schemes, compliance with continuous listing requirements among others.

Besides, he has been a member of various Sebi and inter-regulatory committees, Sebi said.

As per the regulator's website, Sebi has seven other executive directors apart from Sundaresan.