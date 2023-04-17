Wadia Group in talks to sell stake or exit Go First

Wadia Group, the owner of budget airline Go First, is in talks with strategic partners to either sell a majority stake in the carrier or completely exit it, the Economics Times reported on Monday, citing people close to the development.
