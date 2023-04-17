Wadia Group in talks to sell stake or exit Go First

Wadia Group in talks to sell stake or exit Go First

This is a developing story

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 17 2023, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 10:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Twitter/@GoFirstairways

Wadia Group, the owner of budget airline Go First, is in talks with strategic partners to either sell a majority stake in the carrier or completely exit it, the Economics Times reported on Monday, citing people close to the development.

Business News
Go First
Airlines

