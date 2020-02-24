Wai Wai aims at Rs 100 cr turnover by 2022 in South

CG Foods, maker of Wai Wai noodles, is aiming at a turnover of Rs 100 crore by 2022 in the Southern market. At present, they have a topline of around Rs 40 crore in South.

South India makes for 20% of the country’s instant noodle market, while Karnataka comprises of 5% of the nation’s market slice. Wai Wai plans to expand its existing market share in the South, which stands at 8%, and particularly, in Karnataka, which is currently 12%.

Parvez R Vandrewala, Zonal Sales Head- South & West, CG Food said, “We are really excited and my teams are geared up to ramp up our business in both the Southern and Western markets of India. Recording the highest sales from Southern India last month is an impetus to us to continue our South India growth story. We understand the pulse of our consumer preferences in Karnataka and hope that the new products/flavours that we are soon going to introduce are loved by them.”

Along with factories in its foothold in North East India market (in Sikkim, Guwahati, Silchar), CG has also set up units in Rudrapur (Uttarakhand), Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) and Purnea (Bihar). It recently expanded its Silchar production line and set up a new factory in Rajasthan.

The Wai Wai manufacturing plant based in Chittoor that caters to the South and the West market will now exclusively look at the Southern business. It is running at 95% capacity to cater to the growing demands.