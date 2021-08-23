Wall St open higher on boost from banks, oil

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, with oil and banking shares leading the pack, as investors returned to riskier assets after a sharp selloff last week that was fanned by worries about slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.89 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 35,160.97.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.62 points, or 0.19%, at 4,450.29, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 62.32 points, or 0.42%, to 14,776.98 at the opening bell.

Check out DH's latest videos: