Wall Street bounces back after Monday bloodbath; Dow up 3%, S&P 500 up 2.5%

Wall Street stocks bounced early Tuesday, recovering some of the losses from the prior session's rout, in anticipation of stimulus measures to address the economic hit from coronavirus.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,484.20, up 2.7 per cent or around 630 points. The index lost more than 2,000 points on Monday in its worst session since 2008.

The broad-based S&P 500 surged 2.5 per cent to 2,814.92, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 2.6 per cent to 8,159.77.

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce stimulus measures later Tuesday, such as tax relief for workers in the gig economy who worry about calling in sick.

The gains in stocks came as oil prices rallied, with some analysts pointing to reports of more conciliatory communication between Russia and Saudi Arabia after the two petroleum powers failed to reach an agreement to limit production in the wake of lower demand because of coronavirus.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond also advanced from record lows.

But there have also been plenty of negatives since markets closed Monday, including Italy's order that it was extending a lockdown in its northern region to the entire country and announcements from Delta Air Lines and American Airlines of additional plane capacity reductions due to lower consumer demand.

"It is a fluid situation still earmarked with heightened uncertainty about the spread of the coronavirus, policy responses, the growth outlook and earnings prospects," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"As such, market participants can expect ongoing volatility and wide price swings."