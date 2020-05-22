Wall Street opens flat on simmering US-China tensions

Wall Street opens flat on simmering US-China tensions

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 22 2020, 19:16 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 19:16 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

US stocks opened flat on Friday as investors pitted hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy against deteriorating US-China relations over Beijing's move to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.14 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 24,461.98.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.46 points, or 0.02%, at 2,948.05, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.33 points, or 0.07%, to 9,278.55 at the opening bell. 

USA
China
Wall Street
Hong Kong

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

