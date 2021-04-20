Wall Street opens lower as focus turns to tech earnings

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors banked on results from Netflix and other major technology-related companies this week to sustain the positive start to the earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.4 points, or 0.13 per cent, at the open to 34034.18. The S&P 500 fell 4.1 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 4159.18, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.3 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 13894.458 at the opening bell.