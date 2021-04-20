Wall Street opens lower as focus turns to tech earnings

Wall Street opens lower as focus turns to tech earnings

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 20 2021, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 20:59 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors banked on results from Netflix and other major technology-related companies this week to sustain the positive start to the earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.4 points, or 0.13 per cent, at the open to 34034.18. The S&P 500 fell 4.1 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 4159.18, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.3 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 13894.458 at the opening bell. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Wall Street
business
Stocks
Markets

What's Brewing

Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus

Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

 