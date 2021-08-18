Wall Street opens lower on recovery fears

Wall Street opens lower on recovery fears as focus turns to Fed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.1 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 35310.2

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 18 2021, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 19:59 ist
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.9 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 14636.244 at the opening bell. Credit: Reuters Photo

Wall Street's main indexes edged lower on Wednesday as renewed fears about the pace of a post-pandemic recovery dented demand for economically sensitive sectors, while investors awaited the release of the Fed minutes for clues on the path of monetary policy support going forward.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.1 points, or 0.09 per cent, at the open to 35310.2.

The S&P 500 fell 7.1 points, or 0.16 per cent, at the open to 4440.94​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.9 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 14636.244 at the opening bell. 

