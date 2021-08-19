Wall St opens lower on taper fears, commodity losses

Wall Street opens lower on taper fears, commodity losses

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 19 2021, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 19:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

US stocks opened lower on Thursday on concerns the Federal Reserve could begin to rein in its massive monetary stimulus, while commodity-linked stocks sank as oil and metal prices tumbled to multi-month lows.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.02 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 34,874.67.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.83 points, or 0.41%, at 4,382.44. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 102.75 points, or 0.71%, to 14,423.16 at the opening bell.

Wall Street
Business News

