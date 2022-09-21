Wall Street slumps into negative territory after Fed rate news

Wall Street's main indexes plunged into negative territory immediately after the Federal Reserve announced an expected large hike in interest rates on Wednesday, the latest move by the US central bank to tame decades-high inflation.

At the end of its two-day meeting, the Fed lifted its policy rate by 75 basis points for the third time to a 3.00-3.25 per cent range. Most market participants had expected such an increase, with only a 21 per cent chance of a 100 bps rate hike seen prior to the announcement.

Policymakers also signalled more significant increases in new projections showing its policy rate rising to 4.40 per cent by the end of this year before topping out at 4.60 per cent in 2023.

By 2:05 pm ET (1805 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 296.82 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 30,409.41, the S&P 500 lost 36.59 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 3,819.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 131.77 points, or 1.15 per cent, to 11,293.28.