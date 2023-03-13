Wall Street stocks slump as regional banks under stress

Wall Street stocks slump while regional banks under stress

Shares of First Republic Bank plunged more than 65 percent as trading started

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Mar 13 2023, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 20:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP

US stocks slumped Monday with key indices markedly lower amid worries over the banking system following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and shuttering of Signature Bank.

Shares of First Republic Bank plunged more than 65 percent as trading started, leading the decline among banks as regional lenders face pressure.

Apart from First Republic, shares of other regional banks, including Western Alliance Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation, also plummeted.

Around 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which slipped 0.7 percent initially, picked up slightly.

But the broad-based S&P 500 remained 0.4 per cent down while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.3 per cent.

This came despite US finance authorities announcing a rescue plan Sunday to ensure that depositors at the failed SVB will be able to fully retrieve their funds.

The Fed announced it would make extra funding available to banks to help them meet the needs of depositors, which would include withdrawals.

"Confidence is eroding in the market. We're seeing it particularly obviously in the regional banks," said Quincy Krosby of LPL Financial, adding the same phenomenon could be seen in Europe.

While US authorities are trying to shore up confidence, "it doesn't look as if it's working," she added.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Silicon Valley Bank
Nasdaq
United States

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal

Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal

Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises

Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises

Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur

Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur

India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time

India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time

Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'

Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'

SVB downfall exposes risk of tech’s money machine

SVB downfall exposes risk of tech’s money machine

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

 