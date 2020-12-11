Walmart getting ready to administer Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
  • Dec 11 2020, 01:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 01:53 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo.

Walmart Inc said on Thursday it was entering into agreements with US states to administer Covid-19 vaccine to the public once it was approved for use.

The retailer said it was preparing over 5,000 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies with freezers and dry ice to handle storage requirements for the vaccine doses.

"States will determine who should receive the first doses of the vaccine and when. Walmart will not have any say in who can receive the vaccine, but we are ready to support states once they do," the company said.

