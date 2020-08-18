Walmart posts biggest growth in online sales

Walmart posts biggest growth in online sales

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 18 2020, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 17:37 ist

Walmart Inc posted its biggest-ever growth in online sales on Tuesday as shoppers placed orders for everything from electronics and toys to groceries from the safety of their homes amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The near-doubling of online sales also helped the biggest US retailer to beat estimates for same-store sales in the second quarter.

Sales at US stores open at least a year rose 9.3%, excluding fuel, in the quarter ended July 31. Analysts had estimated a gain of 5.73%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Operating income rose 8.5% to $6.1 billion in the quarter, while adjusted earnings per share of $1.56 per share also topped estimates. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Walmart
COVID-19
Stock market

What's Brewing

Array of voices at US DNC slam Trump, praise Biden

Array of voices at US DNC slam Trump, praise Biden

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

The Lead: Karnataka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

The Lead: Karnataka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: Champion mid-range phone

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: Champion mid-range phone

 