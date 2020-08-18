Walmart posts biggest growth in online sales

Walmart Inc posted its biggest-ever growth in online sales on Tuesday as shoppers placed orders for everything from electronics and toys to groceries from the safety of their homes amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The near-doubling of online sales also helped the biggest US retailer to beat estimates for same-store sales in the second quarter.

Sales at US stores open at least a year rose 9.3%, excluding fuel, in the quarter ended July 31. Analysts had estimated a gain of 5.73%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Operating income rose 8.5% to $6.1 billion in the quarter, while adjusted earnings per share of $1.56 per share also topped estimates.