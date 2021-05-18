Walmart Q1 profits fall 32% as pandemic growth slows

Walmart Q1 profits fall 32% as pandemic sales growth slows

Profits in the quarter ending April 30 came in at $2.7 billion

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • May 18 2021, 17:39 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 17:40 ist
A shopper enters a Walmart on October 24, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Credit: AFP File Photo

Walmart reported a drop in first-quarter profits Tuesday with pandemic-related sales growth moderating somewhat, but shares rallied as the results still topped expectations.

Profits in the quarter ending April 30 came in at $2.7 billion, down 32 per cent from the year-ago period. Revenues were $138.3 billion, up three per cent.

The world's biggest retailer, Walmart has seen strong sales growth over the last year, having operated during the early days of the pandemic as an "essential" business and notching robust online sales increases throughout the period.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Walmart
COVID-19

What's Brewing

What happens if you leave junk in space?

What happens if you leave junk in space?

Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

H D Deve Gowda turns 88: Lesser known facts about him

H D Deve Gowda turns 88: Lesser known facts about him

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Durban's poor feel left behind in bold climate goals

Durban's poor feel left behind in bold climate goals

'Sardar Ka Grandson' movie review: A disappointment

'Sardar Ka Grandson' movie review: A disappointment

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

24 dead as cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken India

24 dead as cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken India

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

 