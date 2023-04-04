Walmart cuts over 2,000 jobs in e-commerce warehouses

Walmart sees more than 2,000 job cuts in e-commerce warehouses

The regulatory filings add precision to the staffing cuts at the Walmart warehouses, which the company confirmed last month without quantifying

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Apr 04 2023, 08:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 08:04 ist
Walmart is also growing in some areas as it adjusts its stores and fulfillment centers to handle more online orders. Credit: Bloomberg

Walmart Inc.’s job cuts at five US e-commerce fulfillment centers will affect more than 2,000 positions, according to regulatory filings, though impacted employees may find other roles at the company. 

The losses include more than 1,000 positions at a warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas, the state’s workforce commission said Monday. The retail giant is also anticipating a reduction of almost 600 jobs at a Pennsylvania fulfillment center, 400 in Florida and about 200 in New Jersey. An additional reduction is planned in California.

Also Read: McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices

The regulatory filings add precision to the staffing cuts at the Walmart warehouses, which the company confirmed last month without quantifying.

Walmart is also growing in some areas as it adjusts its stores and fulfillment centers to handle more online orders, a spokesman said in an email. That may allow the company to reshuffle some workers to other jobs rather than cut them.

As a result, the net impact on total employment at Walmart, the largest private-sector employer in the US, remains uncertain. The company has avoided the kind of mass layoffs underway at rival Amazon.com Inc., which said last month it would eliminate a further 9,000 jobs in addition to 18,000 recent cuts.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
World news
Walmart
E-Commerce
United States

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | What to serve Rahul next?

DH Toon | What to serve Rahul next?

BTS's Jimin first S Korean solo artist to top US charts

BTS's Jimin first S Korean solo artist to top US charts

Kids shun screens for traditional games

Kids shun screens for traditional games

‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?

‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?

A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt

A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir

Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Why is OPEC cutting oil output?

Why is OPEC cutting oil output?

 