Walmart to sell Medicare insurance plans in latest healthcare push

  • Oct 06 2020, 22:15 ist
Walmart's logo is seen outside one of the stores in Chicago. Credit: Reuters Photo

Walmart Inc said on Tuesday it would sell Medicare insurance plans in 50 states and Washington DC through its broker, marking the US retailer's latest move into the healthcare space.

Walmart Insurance Services LLC, which was launched in July, will offer policies from health insurers such as Humana Inc, UnitedHealth Group and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield from October 15-December 7, the company said.

Medicare Advantage plans cater to Americans older than 65 and those with disabilities.

The company already operates health centres across the United States, offering low-cost services such as dental care and counselling.

Walmart's move comes at a time when health insurers face rising costs as Americans catch up on less urgent surgeries delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hospitals rescheduled elective surgeries to reduce the burden on the healthcare system as coronavirus cases surged, while some patients cancelled appointments to avoid potential contraction of the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

