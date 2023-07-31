Warner Bros Discovery to restructure ad sales division

Warner Bros Discovery said on Monday it would restructure its advertising sales division including the leadership team, as the entertainment major seeks to address a downturn in ad demand.
Advertising agency partners will now work with dedicated sales leaders and teams providing them with direct access to a variety of brands under the company's umbrella.
Also Read | Warner Bros defends 'Barbie' film's world map as 'child-like'
In the new leadership structure, Jon Diament will lead the ad and partner strategy, while Ryan Gould will take on a newly created role to head the digital team to oversee the company's advertising, programmatic sales and data strategy.
