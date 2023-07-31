Warner Bros Discovery to restructure ad sales division

Warner Bros Discovery to restructure ad sales division

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 31 2023, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 19:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Warner Bros Discovery said on Monday it would restructure its advertising sales division including the leadership team, as the entertainment major seeks to address a downturn in ad demand.

Advertising agency partners will now work with dedicated sales leaders and teams providing them with direct access to a variety of brands under the company's umbrella.

Also Read | Warner Bros defends 'Barbie' film's world map as 'child-like'

In the new leadership structure, Jon Diament will lead the ad and partner strategy, while Ryan Gould will take on a newly created role to head the digital team to oversee the company's advertising, programmatic sales and data strategy.

advertising
Warner Bros
Business News

