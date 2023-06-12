Washington Post CEO Fred Ryan steps down after nine-year stint

The Washington Post said on Monday that Fred Ryan would step down as its chief executive after a near decade-long stint at the newspaper owned by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos.

Ryan will lead the newly formed nonpartisan Center on Public Civility at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, the Post said in a statement.

It has named Patty Stonesifer as its interim CEO, turning to the non-profit veteran who was the founding CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Stonesifer has also served on the boards of Amazon and Rockefeller Foundation.The Washington Post building in Washington, D.C.