'We can’t read or listen to your personal conversations': WhatsApp posts status reasserting privacy commitment

Fearing a mass migration of users to rival platforms over its contentious privacy policy, WhatsApp shared a Whatsapp status early Sunday claiming that the messaging app values users’ privacy.

In a series of status updates, WhatsApp mentioned that the app is “committed to the privacy” of its users. “WhatsApp can’t read or listen to your personal conversations as they are end-to-end encrypted”, WhatsApp can’t see your shared location” and “WhatsApp doesn’t share your contacts with Facebook” were three messages that followed.

WhatsApp had informed users of a privacy update through an app notification last week saying that users had to agree to them by February 8 if they wanted to use the app. The update dealt with how the messaging platform used and shared user data.

This angered WhatsApp users across the globe over the app’s alleged sharing of user information with parent company Facebook.

WhatsApp later took to Twitter to clarify that users' accounts would not be suspended. "No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8, and we'll be moving back our business plans until after May," WhatsApp said.

WhatsApp’s main rivals Signal Messenger and Telegram have had an eventful week as a big number of users reportedly deserted WhatsApp to switch to other messaging apps.