We want other geographies to grow faster: Happiest Minds MD

After a massive third quarter with an increase in revenue of 47.2% to Rs 284 crore, Bengaluru-based Information Technology (IT) firm Happiest Minds’ Managing Director and CFO Venkatraman N and Joseph Anantharaju - Vice-chairman of the company responds to the reports that said the company wants to move out of US. The duo told DH’s Veena Mani that there are no plans to ignore the US market. They also talk about high attrition at the company.

While your Q3 numbers are quite encouraging, there is news that you want to limit revenue coming from the US to below 65%. Is that possible at a time when all major IT firms find the US as a major market for revenue?

Venkataraman N: Just to set the context right - we are not saying we will not focus on the US. Our focus will be a lot more on the US.

But all we want is the rest of the world - including the Middle East, Europe and other places where we have a presence - to grow faster.

Joseph Anantharaju: Our US revenues are higher than other regions. The thought is to diversify the revenue base and take advantage of opportunities. Europe’s share has come to double-digit now. We have increased sales presence there. Even in the Middle East, there is a lot of digital initiatives. That’s where we see a huge market.

Which are these other geographies you want to look at?

J: We get revenues from the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand and a little bit from Japan and other places. It is based on alliances and partnership-driven sales over there because we don’t have our feet on the street. We’ve seen steady growth in the Middle East; and in Europe, our focus has been more on the UK and in the last one and half years we’ve had customers in Germany and Netherlands.

The company had said sometime back that getting IP-led revenue will be your focus. Could you give an update on that?

V: IP-led revenues are about 10%, and that was the number we had set for ourselves as an internal target. We have breached that target this quarter and that makes us quite happy.

Just like in the case of most IT other companies, Happiest Minds, too, has high attrition. Till when do you see the trend persisting?

J: Venkat and I feel the attrition is plateauing but many others have a different opinion. Having said that, we are trying to minimise the impact of attrition. We already have a campus hiring program in place.

Watch latest videos by DH here: