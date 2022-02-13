We will become India’s largest microblogging site: Koo CEO

Homegrown startup Koo’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Aprameya Radhakrishna, has an ambitious prediction: It will become India’s largest microblogging site by the end of the year.

In an interview with DH’s Reshab Shaw, he detailed how the app – often called the Indian alternative to Twitter – plans to win more users in the world’s second-most populous nation and take advantage of its ability to let people send out posts in many Indian languages.

Koo has a current user base of over 20 million, it told DH.

What is your advertisement strategy? How do you plan to bring more people to Koo?

In terms of making India know about Koo, the best way is India teaching India how to use the app.

If someone who is already familiar goes and spreads it through word of mouth, especially those who love the local language, who love expressing and have a lot of opinions on everything that happens whether it be cricket, poetry or politics but express that on WhatsApp. It’s very important to know that you can say what you want and you don’t have to keep your thoughts to yourself and get frustrated about it.

We will keep educating people on what we are but it is very expensive to reach out to 1.3 billion people, so it has to be an effort where India stands together.

Do you have any plans to launch Koo outside India and Nigeria?

We launched Koo in Nigeria since there was an opportunity as the country had banned Twitter and we also wanted to see how to enter a nation and build a community there. But for now, we are singly focussed on India.

Tell us about your new features on the anvil.

We have a brilliant creative community, who microblog today with 400 characters, added to it a video and a photo and whatever they want to put it. We want to make sure that they connect with their audience in any way they like. Also, our multilingual feature allows users to post in multiple languages which reaches their followers in their own preferred language. This is an India-first feature and, so, any American company can’t come up with this since they have just one language.

Are you looking for more funding?

Not as of now, but when we go to the next level of scale is when we will look at fresh funding.

Did you see an increase in people signing up for Koo after Twitter’s clash with the Indian government last year?

Twitter has an extremely high percentage of English readers and we have a high percentage of local language readers. The overlap between them and us is very minimal. What really happened is very influential creators came onto the platform after the tussle. Most of India doesn’t know about or use Twitter.

Going forward, what is your strategy?

This year, we will become the largest microblogging site in India. And then, figure out at what point to go global.

Check out the latest videos from DH: