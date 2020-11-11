WeWork's chief legal officer, Jennifer Berrent, in talks to leave

WeWork's chief legal officer and former co-president, Jennifer Berrent, is in talks to leave the office-sharing startup in the first quarter of 2021, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The plans have not been finalised, said the sources who declined to comment on the reason for her departure. They spoke on condition of anonymity.
Berrent did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.
She was WeWork's co-president in addition to her legal role when the company planned to go public last year. The company, which is majority owned by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, then yanked its plans after harsh criticism over its business model and erratic management.
The discussions were first reported by Bloomberg news.
