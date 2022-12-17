What is doxxing? Why did Twitter suspend the accounts of several journalists?

Twitter had recently suspended the accounts of several journalists based in the United States, which according to Elon Musk was part of the company’s new anti-doxxing policy.

But what is doxxing and what is Twitter’s anti-doxxing policy? Let's take a closer look.

Doxxing is the act of revealing personal or identity-revealing information about someone online, such as their real name, phone number, home address, workplace, and other financial information. In the case of doxxing, such personal information is circulated among the public without the knowledge of the victim and may cause real-life consequences.

According to a report on The Indian Express, the suspension spree on Twitter began with the ousting of the profile Elon Jet from the platform, which is an account run by 20-year-old university student Jack Sweeney, tracking the movements of Musk’s private jet using publicly available data. All other accounts used to track the jets of other billionaires were also suspended.

Also Read | 'Serious concerns' despite reinstatement of journalist Twitter accounts: UN

Later on, the accounts of nearly six journalists who reported on the issue were also suspended. They were not even given an explanation on why their accounts were suspended. Musk later confirmed that it was because the journalists had apparently tweeted links to his live location and address, a claim that was denied by many reporters in the group.

Twitter’s private information and media policy states that sharing someone’s private information online without their permission is a breach of their privacy and of Twitter Rules.

Also Read | Musk says will restore suspended Twitter accounts of journalists

“Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone travelled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok,” Musk wrote.

Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

As per the policy, violation of the listed rules can result in the account getting locked and continued violations can result in a permanent suspension. However, sharing anyone’s live location without permission will lead to an automatic suspension, which is what happened in the case of journalists.

